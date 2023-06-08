Marvel Comics Pits Wolverine Against The Predator In New Miniseries

There are few things in Marvel Comics that can deal with Wolverine. This is because the well-known mutant is incredibly resistant to physical damage, possesses a regeneration factor that rapidly heals wounds, and has an adamantium-laced skeleton and claws that are nearly indestructible. In addition, Wolverine's intrinsic healing and regeneration slow his aging, which helps to explain why the character managed to fight in the Civil War! Of course, when one has such a reputation, it is only a matter of time before it attracts some unwelcome attention, and it looks like Marvel Comics will soon see Wolverine face off against one of the famous aliens known as a Predator.

Officially announced by Marvel, "Predator vs. Wolverine" is an upcoming limited series written by Benjamin Percy. Percy will be joined by famous comic artists such as Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and Greg Land in bringing this epic battle to life.

When asked why he is the perfect person to write "Predator vs. Wolverine," Percy replied, "I'm not going to say I was born to write this crossover ... but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created. I am a child of the eighties. I cannot tell you how many times I watched 'Predator,' just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I've taken or cheeseburgers I've eaten."