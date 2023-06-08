Marvel Comics Pits Wolverine Against The Predator In New Miniseries
There are few things in Marvel Comics that can deal with Wolverine. This is because the well-known mutant is incredibly resistant to physical damage, possesses a regeneration factor that rapidly heals wounds, and has an adamantium-laced skeleton and claws that are nearly indestructible. In addition, Wolverine's intrinsic healing and regeneration slow his aging, which helps to explain why the character managed to fight in the Civil War! Of course, when one has such a reputation, it is only a matter of time before it attracts some unwelcome attention, and it looks like Marvel Comics will soon see Wolverine face off against one of the famous aliens known as a Predator.
Officially announced by Marvel, "Predator vs. Wolverine" is an upcoming limited series written by Benjamin Percy. Percy will be joined by famous comic artists such as Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and Greg Land in bringing this epic battle to life.
When asked why he is the perfect person to write "Predator vs. Wolverine," Percy replied, "I'm not going to say I was born to write this crossover ... but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created. I am a child of the eighties. I cannot tell you how many times I watched 'Predator,' just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I've taken or cheeseburgers I've eaten."
This won't be the first time the Predator has hunted a superhero
Benjamin Percy added, "This epic hunt will span decades, as both of these giants learn and harden and grow deadlier with time. Neither will have time to bleed, but you better make time to read, because I'm putting everything I've got into this event, and I'm thrilled to join forces with some of the best artists in the business."
One thing is for certain, though: This is definitely a fight worth watching. Wolverine's enhanced physiology and senses make him a deadly combatant, and considering that Predators love to hunt dangerous foes, their advanced technology might put the two combatants on somewhat of an even keel — assuming Wolverine doesn't get muddy.
Joking aside, this won't be the first time a Predator has crossed over into the land of comics, since one of them attempted to hunt DC Comics' Dark Knight in 1991's "Batman versus Predator." Still, it is hard to deny how awesome the conflict between a Predator and Wolverine might be, so get ready for September 20, 2023, when Issue 1 of the "Predator vs. Wolverine" miniseries becomes available.