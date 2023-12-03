The Hunger Games: Actors Who Were Almost Cast As Katniss Everdeen

As casting commenced for the dystopian action film "The Hunger Games," nearly every young actor in Hollywood was rumored to be vying for the coveted role of Katniss Everdeen. For his big-screen adaptation of Suzanne Collins' 2008 novel, director Gary Ross sought an actress who could embody the independent and resilient heroine as well as lead a billion-dollar franchise that would spawn four more films and catalyze a cinematic movement of adapting young adult books for the screen in the 2010s. While Ross initially had a specific vision for the character, the studio insisted on a comprehensive audition process. Ultimately, "X-Men" star Jennifer Lawrence secured the role. "She came in and read for me and it just knocked me out," Ross told Entertainment Weekly. "It was the easiest casting decision I ever made in my life."

Four years older than the character in the book, Lawrence brought a maturity and self-assuredness that aligned perfectly with Collins' vision. Looking back now, fans of the franchise recognize there couldn't have been anyone else but Lawrence to play the part. Still, considering the many talented actresses who auditioned and later achieved stardom in their own right, it's fun to imagine what could've been. Here are the actors who came close to securing the role of Katniss Everdeen.