The Hunger Games: Actors Who Were Almost Cast As Katniss Everdeen
As casting commenced for the dystopian action film "The Hunger Games," nearly every young actor in Hollywood was rumored to be vying for the coveted role of Katniss Everdeen. For his big-screen adaptation of Suzanne Collins' 2008 novel, director Gary Ross sought an actress who could embody the independent and resilient heroine as well as lead a billion-dollar franchise that would spawn four more films and catalyze a cinematic movement of adapting young adult books for the screen in the 2010s. While Ross initially had a specific vision for the character, the studio insisted on a comprehensive audition process. Ultimately, "X-Men" star Jennifer Lawrence secured the role. "She came in and read for me and it just knocked me out," Ross told Entertainment Weekly. "It was the easiest casting decision I ever made in my life."
Four years older than the character in the book, Lawrence brought a maturity and self-assuredness that aligned perfectly with Collins' vision. Looking back now, fans of the franchise recognize there couldn't have been anyone else but Lawrence to play the part. Still, considering the many talented actresses who auditioned and later achieved stardom in their own right, it's fun to imagine what could've been. Here are the actors who came close to securing the role of Katniss Everdeen.
Zoey Deutch
During the time the casting of Katniss Everdeen was taking place, the up-and-coming actor Zoey Deutch was getting her start with guest appearances on "NCIS" and "Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior," as well as a recurring role on Disney Channel's "The Suite Life on Deck." Landing the leading role in "The Hunger Games" would've been career-changing, to say the least, so when Deutch found out she didn't get it, it left her feeling absolutely devastated. In an interview with the podcast "Lights, Camera, Barstool," Deutch shared her experience, calling it her most "painful" rejection. "I screen-tested for Katniss, but knew I didn't get it because, in the screen-test, he was like, 'Why don't you read this other part.'"
Eventually, Deutch found her feature breakthrough just one year following the release of "The Hunger Games" in the young adult novel adaptation of "Beautiful Creatures." She continued the trend of young adult adaptations with leading roles in films such as "Vampire Academy" and "Before I Fall." It's safe to say that things worked out in Deutch's favor in the end.
Shailene Woodley
During the late 2000s and early 2010s, Shailene Woodley was known for playing Amy Juergens on the teen drama series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." Prior to her breakthrough in Alexander Payne's "The Descendants," Woodley was among the contenders for the role of Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games." However, in an MTV interview, she admitted that her initial shot at the role fell short, acknowledging "it wasn't a great audition." Woodley continued by graciously commending Jennifer Lawrence for her performance, describing her as "perfect" for the part. Clearly, there were no lingering hard feelings, as evidenced by Woodley attending the movie's premiere alongside her brother.
Navigating an industry rife with rejection, the ability to let go and move forward is a crucial skill for actors. This proved to be a wise approach for Woodley, who subsequently landed leading roles in the 2014 young adult dystopian film "Divergent" and the young adult romance "The Fault in Our Stars" in the same year. Her resilience and versatility allowed her to carve out a successful path beyond this setback.
Emma Roberts
Following her successful Nickelodeon show "Unfabulous," Emma Roberts experienced a flourishing career with appearances in various films during the late 2000s, including "Aquamarine," "Nancy Drew," "Hotel for Dogs," "It's Kind of a Funny Story," and more. Given her status and experience, it was unsurprising that she was among those who landed an audition for the role of Katniss Everdeen. "I was definitely interested in it, but it was just one of those things that didn't end up happening," Roberts told MTV. Despite missing out on the coveted role, Roberts maintained her enthusiasm for "The Hunger Games" franchise. In the same MTV interview, she shared her love for the books and conveyed her excitement for the movie.
The failed audition did not derail her career trajectory. In the following years, she transitioned to more mature roles in the horror and thriller genres, with projects like "Scream 4," "American Horror Story," "The Blackcoat's Daughter," and "Scream Queens." Considering her performances in those genres, it might've been interesting to see what Roberts would've done with the character Katniss, given the dark subject matter of "The Hunger Games."
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan received her first Academy Award nomination at the young age of 13 for the 2007 romantic war drama "Atonement." Her captivating portrayal of Briony signaled her ascent as one of her generation's most promising and esteemed actors. Just a few years later, she was playing a young, skilled assassin in Joe Wright's action thriller "Hanna," providing audiences with a glimpse of what it might have been like if she had taken on the role of Katniss Everdeen. Reflecting on that period during an interview with MTV, Ronan revealed, "I think every girl was going out for Katniss. I read the script and stuff. Jennifer Lawrence is doing it now so clearly they were looking for someone a bit older."
Instead of continuing her killing spree on screen, Ronan went on to secure three more Academy Award nominations for her roles in "Brooklyn," "Lady Bird," and "Little Women." Funnily enough, Ronan stands as the second youngest person to garner four Academy Award nominations, trailing only behind the original Katniss, Jennifer Lawrence. Now that's some stiff competition.
Hailee Steinfeld
One of the younger actors in the running for the role of Katniss Everdeen was "True Grit" breakout star Hailee Steinfeld, who met with director Gary Ross early on in the casting process. As it turned out, Steinfeld didn't book the job, but the year following the release of "The Hunger Games" turned out to be just as eventful regardless for the actor. "I truly believe everything happens for a reason," Steinfeld told The Independent. "There are so many parts that I wanted or didn't get ... But I think, weirdly, it's the same feeling of having missed every high school dance and prom, and yet I somehow found my way to the Met Gala. I feel like I've made up for it."
In 2013, Steinfeld starred in some smaller-scale films such as "Begin Again" and "Romeo & Juliet" as well as the big-budget sci-fi "Ender's Game," which helped further establish Steinfeld in the mainstream. Later in her career, she became known for her Marvel movie roles as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen in the "Spider-Verse" movies and as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye in the "Hawkeye" miniseries — another bow and arrow-wielding hero. To say Steinfeld made up for losing out on such a huge franchise would be an understatement.
Chloë Grace Moretz
Similar to Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz entered the pool of potential Katniss Everdeen contenders at around the tender age of 14 during the casting phase — although she made sure to keep her lips sealed tight during the process. Despite her young age, Moretz was already well-established in the industry with a lengthy resume. Her breakout roles in the movies "Kick-Ass" and "Let Me In" showcased her ability to tackle mature roles and embody Katniss' characteristic independence and strength.
Specifically, after witnessing Moretz's ruthless fighting skills in "Kick-Ass," it's easy to see why she was seriously considered for the role of Katniss. Put a bow and arrow in that girl's hand and slap on a brunette wig, and she'd have no trouble passing as the iconic heroine. Nevertheless, Moretz went on to lead a diverse and impressive career, starring in projects such as "Hugo," "Dark Shadows," "Brain on Fire," and various voice acting roles.
Lyndsy Fonseca
On the opposite end of the age spectrum, Chloë Grace Moretz's "Kick-Ass" co-star Lyndsy Fonseca has the distinction of being the oldest on this list to audition for the role of Katniss Everdeen, showcasing just how wide of a pool casting directors were choosing from. Just three years older than Jennifer Lawrence, Fonseca was known at the time for her television roles like Colleen Carlton on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless" and Alex Udinov in The CW's "Nikita." According to reporting by Movieline (via Digital Spy), Fonseca opened up about her gratitude for being considered for the role. "I went to Gary's house and read with him — he's just a lovely man," Fonseca revealed about her audition process. "You know, there were just a few of us girls by that point and Gary has a studio in his house. We worked on it for a little bit. But I was just lucky to get that far, to be honest. It was cool to meet with Gary."
Years later, Fonseca revisited her auditioning experience on her Instagram story in response to a Just Jared post, sharing her memories of waiting alongside actor Emily Browning for their turn. "We both [obviously] did not get it. That's ok!" she added. Most recently, Fonseca has appeared in projects such as the Disney+ series "Turner & Hooch" and the Neil Bogart biopic "Spinning Gold."
Emily Browning
Sitting alongside Lyndsy Fonseca during "The Hunger Games" audition process in director Gary Ross' in-home studio was Emily Browning, who, at the time, had developed a reputation for turning down the iconic role of Bella Swan in "Twilight." "The author at one point stated that I would be her ideal Bella, but I chose not to audition because I was at a point in my career where I wasn't sure I wanted to work," she explained to IndieWire. Interestingly, Browning later made an uncredited cameo in Stephenie Meyer's other book-to-screen adaptation, "The Host," in 2013.
Despite being initially hesitant to disclose her involvement in "The Hunger Games" auditions due to her earlier publicized decision involving "Twilight," Browning eventually opened up about the experience. "I read for ['Hunger Games'] a couple of times, but I think every single girl in Hollywood read for it a couple of times to be honest," she told IndieWire. It's not hard to imagine the actor known as Babydoll in Zack Snyder's fantasy action film "Sucker Punch" transported into the Hunger Games arena, despite her admitting to never reading the books. Still, we won't hold it against her and instead blame it on her busy work schedule, appearing in projects such as the disaster film "Pompeii" and the Starz series "American Gods" in the following years.
Isabelle Fuhrman
You may recognize Isabelle Fuhrman, known for her role in "Orphan," as District 2 tribute Clove in "The Hunger Games," showcasing her impressive knife-wielding skills. Surprisingly, Fuhrman initially aspired to portray the lead character, Katniss Everdeen. "I saw myself as Katniss, but I think everyone does when they read the book, because that's the character that you related to so much because you're seeing the whole story through her eyes," Fuhrman told MTV. She admitted to writing a letter to director Gary Ross about her interest in the role, and although she did eventually audition for Katniss, her age became a significant factor in the casting decision that ultimately favored Jennifer Lawrence.
At just 14 during the casting process, Fuhrman's notable performance in the horror film "Orphan" showcased her undeniable maturity. Given that Katniss was 16 in the first book, Fuhrman was only a few years off. However, unlike the others on this list, Fuhrman was the only one to land a role in the film, even if it wasn't the lead.
Alyson Stoner
Alyson Stoner's career in the entertainment industry began at a young age, as they initially gained recognition for their dance performances in Missy Elliot's music videos. Transitioning to Disney Channel fame, Stoner portrayed Max in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," lent their voice to Isabella in "Phineas and Ferb," and played Caitlyn in the "Camp Rock" movies, leaving audiences echoing, "Wow, she's really good!" — a "Camp Rock" quote recently revitalized through a viral TikTok clip. Beyond becoming a TikTok meme, Stoner has utilized their platform to raise awareness of the dangers of child acting.
On their podcast, "Dear Hollywood," they shared their audition experience for the role of Katniss Everdeen. "I was trying my best to tame my eating disorder, but when I received an audition for Katniss, and I knew from the books that she was essentially emaciated, I felt compelled to match the description as best as possible," they revealed. In an attempt to take risks and go the extra mile to stand out, Stoner's pursuit of this ideal exacerbated their disordered eating and mental well-being. Even when Jennifer Lawrence secured the role, she faced her own criticisms for being too heavy for the role, which just goes to show the unrealistic and harmful standards that the entertainment industry places on actors, perpetuating inescapable and damaging notions of body image.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Abigail Breslin
"Little Miss Sunshine" herself, Abigail Breslin, has been capturing the hearts of audiences since the tender age of 10, so when rumors surfaced about her potential portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in the upcoming "Hunger Games" movie, it quickly became headline news. At that time, she had already left an impression with her roles in "Nim's Island," "Zombieland," "My Sister's Keeper," and other notable films. Lionsgate confirmed that Breslin was among the many actors who auditioned for the coveted role, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The only problem was that Breslin kept her involvement on the down low and hasn't spoken much about the experience since. The only information she has given up was how big of a fan she was of the book series and, in particular, the character of Katniss.
Speculation was rife, suggesting that if she didn't land the role of Katniss, she would be equally fitting for the part of her sister Primrose. However, the casting decisions did not swing in her favor, but ultimately this did not hinder Breslin's career in the entertainment industry. Undeterred, she continued to shine in subsequent projects, starring in the sci-fi action film "Ender's Game" and later gracing the screen in the comedy slasher series "Scream Queens."
Kaya Scodelario
British actor Kaya Scodelario first gained acclaim as Effy Stonem in E4's series "Skins." It wasn't long before she made her transition to the big screen with roles in the 2009 sci-fi film "Moon" and the 2010 remake of "Clash of the Titans." Prior to her U.S. debut in "The Truth About Emanuel," rumors circulated about Scodelario auditioning for the iconic role of Katniss, fueled by a now-deleted tweet hinting at a script related to a book adaptation (via Entertainment Weekly). The speculation reached a fever pitch with Lionsgate's supposed confirmation of her involvement in the same Entertainment Weekly article that confirmed Abigail Breslin and others. This fueled excitement among "Skins" fans anticipating her breakthrough into mainstream Hollywood.
Despite possessing the right look, talent, and a dedicated fanbase, Scodelario ultimately lost the role to Jennifer Lawrence. However, the entertainment industry's unpredictable nature led to a full-circle kind of moment when Scodelario later starred in the film adaptation of the young adult dystopian novel "The Maze Runner." The franchise's success solidified her status in the industry, showcasing that missed opportunities sometimes pave the way for unexpected and fulfilling journeys in the entertainment world.