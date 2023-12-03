The Marvels' Iman Vellani Shares Her Favorite Marvel Comics

Iman Vellani has captured the hearts of viewers thanks to her excellent portrayal of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the Canadian actor bringing the hero to life with all of the excitability, nervousness, and pluck she radiates in the comics. Vellani, who most recently played the character in "The Marvels," has made it no secret she's a huge comic book fan,as she's even currently co-writing the ongoing "Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant" series (by Vellani, Sabir Pirzada, Carlos Gomez, Adam Gorham, Erick Arciniega, and Joe Caramagna) for Marvel Comics. Her comic book fandom led her to become the live-action version of Ms. Marvel, and in fitting fashion, her love for the MCU was built around this.

Speaking with Marvel.com as part of the Marvel Unlimited "Creator Spotlight" series, where comic book creatives go over what stories inspired them and/or first got them hooked into the medium, Vellani listed her favorite titles. The talented actor included some comics you might expect to see, such as the first issue of Ms. Marvel's solo series. However, Vellani also highlighted a handful of surprise stories, including ones featuring the Fantastic Four, Silver Surfer, X-Men, and Thanos.