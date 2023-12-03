Chicago Fire: What Does Leslie Shay Actress Lauren German Look Like Today?

Since it debuted in 2012, "Chicago Fire" has experienced more than its fair share of cast shakeups. One of the most deeply felt losses came early, in the Season 2 finale, when Leslie Shay (Lauren German) died from injuries from an exploded building. A respected paramedic on Ambulance 61, alongside Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund), Shay made her first appearance in the pilot. From that point on, she was a central figure in Firehouse 51, often providing sardonic comic relief. Shay was also the show's first queer character.

Shay was a fan favorite — a designation that turned out to be a blessing and a curse. According to executive producer Matt Olmstead, Shay was killed off precisely because she was so beloved. "Going into it, we knew if we were going to do it, it had to be someone who was going to give us a big impact, as opposed to going for a lesser-known character, which would equate to a pulled punch," Olmstead told TV Line.

After German exited the show, she was promptly replaced by Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett. Fortunately for fans, German has stayed busy since leaving "Chicago Fire."