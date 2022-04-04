How Kara Killmer Really Felt About Replacing Lauren German On Chicago Fire

In film and television, a changing of the guard is just one of those things that happens. Casting choices are made that can either see long-running characters get a totally new look, or leave whatever production they are a part of and take the roles they had been given with them, only for another star to bring something new to the table. That's precisely what happened in the third season of "Chicago Fire."

Lauren German exited the show as Leslie Shay before the start of the third season, and Kara Kilmer stepped in to fill her slot with an all-new character, Sylvie Brett. As far as the show's timeline goes, the shift change was undoubtedly a swift one, given when it all took place: German's paramedic was one of the show's most popular characters, and had been a a presence at Firehouse 51 since the debut, before being killed off in the second season finale. Of course, fallen colleagues sadly come with the territory when given a show centered around dangerous workplaces such as this.

Even so, having stepped into a former star's spot, what kind of atmosphere was Killmer welcomed when she finally appeared on set? Well, as it turns out, quite a good one, thankfully.