What Was The Hollywood Blacklist And How Did It Hurt The Film Industry?

Let's get this out of the way: explaining the full history of the Hollywood Blacklist would take ages. In the simplest of terms, the Hollywood Blacklist is this: in the 1950s, several members of the Hollywood elite became targeted by the United States government over suspected ties to the Communist Party. This rabid search for Communists came from Joseph McCarthy, whose relentless attempts to weed out Communists (or allies of said party) were cruel. Targets were arrested, sent to prison, barred from participating in the entertainment industry ... and worse.

But how did it happen? In 1947, the Blacklist kicked off its reign of fearmongering by utilizing the House Un-American Activities Committee's (HUAC) power and influence to target a group of screenwriters and directors known as the "Hollywood Ten." That group included Alvah Bessie, Herbert Biberman, Lester Cole, Edward Dmytryk, Ring Lardner Jr., John Howard Lawson, Albert Maltz, Samuel Ornitz, Adrian Scott, and Dalton Trumbo. (Remember that final name; we'll return to him later.)

So, what happened to these ten creators? Well, they were subpoenaed to appear in front of HUAC. When they resisted, they were then arrested and charged with criminal contempt of Congress. All were subsequently fired from their various jobs in Hollywood. From there, things became dire.