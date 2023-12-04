Is It Possible To Create A Real Star Wars Lightsaber?

We've all thought about it at one time or another. After all, what "Star Wars" fan didn't recreate the duel on Mustafar with those slide-out plastic lightsabers and not think, "You know, I bet they could make these for real?" At the very least, you hoped it could be true. But is it actually possible? Can we make functional lightsabers in real life?

Disney has certainly been doing its best to fulfill fans' dreams. Earlier in 2023, the company unveiled a new design for Disney World park employees and attractions where the lightsaber blade extends and glows in a manner nearly identical to that seen in the films. The device uses technology similar in principle to a tape measure to achieve the smooth extension effect. But as fun as that is, it's still worlds behind the idea of an actual lightsaber — a weapon of such intense yet focused energy that it can block plasma bolts and cut through steel like butter.

Is it possible to create a real Star Wars lightsaber? Well, no — at least, not currently. Could it ever conceivably be possible? That answer is a bit more complicated. At the very least, real lightsaber technology is still far, far off, as several of the iconic weapon's key qualities defy the laws of physics as we understand them. But a number of experts in the field have suggested that it might not be totally impossible to construct a working lightsaber one day.