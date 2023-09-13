Star Wars Lightsabers: Does Size Really Matter?

They say it's not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog that matters. But what about when that dog is a lightsaber? "Star Wars" has presented us with a bevy of laser swords over the decades — a veritable cavalcade of colors, hilts, fighting styles, and yes, sizes. But does the length of your laser really matter, or is it more about how you use it?

In the "Star Wars" parody universe of "Spaceballs," size clearly makes a difference. The tyrannical Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) is impressed to discover that Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) has a "Schwartz" that measures up to his own. But we're not talking about some silly space wizard comedy. We're here to discuss a very serious and mature space wizard drama. There's a huge difference, just as there is between the various sizes of lightsabers.

On a business level, the reasoning for having so many different kinds of lightsabers is obvious: More models means more toys. But can we also glean some sense of the in-universe differences from the movies and shows? Does size really matter when it comes to the lightsabers of "Star Wars"?