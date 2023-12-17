Star Wars: What Does Watto Look Like In Real Life?

Audiences who packed theaters in the summer of 1999 to see "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" were introduced to a galaxy's worth of new characters. Among these personalities is Watto, the Toydarian merchant who enslaves a young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) and his mother, Shmi (Pernilla August). Before being transformed into the computer-generated creation viewers know him as today, the money-hungry dealer's distinct performance was mapped out by actor Andy Secombe.

Secombe portrayed Watto in "The Phantom Menace," "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," and multiple video games. Of course, the slender Welsh performer shares little in resemblance with his grotesque flying pot-bellied Star Wars personality. Despite this, Secombe was crucial in developing Watto's performance, even outside of providing the voice. For the animators to get a proper reference for Watto's movements and lighting, Secombe was on set to rehearse and shoot scenes with the "Phantom Menace" cast. Once the actors memorized their eyeline, Secombe stepped out of the picture, and the performers had to imagine where Watto would be.

Laying this foundation was essential to ensuring that the groundbreaking interactions between live-action and animated characters would be as seamless as possible. However, it also opened the door for some memorable moments on set.