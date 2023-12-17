Star Wars: What Does Watto Look Like In Real Life?
Audiences who packed theaters in the summer of 1999 to see "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" were introduced to a galaxy's worth of new characters. Among these personalities is Watto, the Toydarian merchant who enslaves a young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) and his mother, Shmi (Pernilla August). Before being transformed into the computer-generated creation viewers know him as today, the money-hungry dealer's distinct performance was mapped out by actor Andy Secombe.
Secombe portrayed Watto in "The Phantom Menace," "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," and multiple video games. Of course, the slender Welsh performer shares little in resemblance with his grotesque flying pot-bellied Star Wars personality. Despite this, Secombe was crucial in developing Watto's performance, even outside of providing the voice. For the animators to get a proper reference for Watto's movements and lighting, Secombe was on set to rehearse and shoot scenes with the "Phantom Menace" cast. Once the actors memorized their eyeline, Secombe stepped out of the picture, and the performers had to imagine where Watto would be.
Laying this foundation was essential to ensuring that the groundbreaking interactions between live-action and animated characters would be as seamless as possible. However, it also opened the door for some memorable moments on set.
Secombe nearly knocked out Liam Neeson by mistake on his first day
Playing Watto in the first two Star Wars prequels gave actor Andy Secombe some interesting challenges. Having prior experience with dub work for foreign animated shows broadcast on Channel 4, Secombe's life was changed when casting director Robyn Gurland reached out for his recommendations of suitable voice actors for the upcoming "Phantom Menace." The performer excitedly jumped at the opportunity, soon finding himself in a voice booth and doing table reads alongside Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor.
Secombe's first day on set saw him and Neeson perform their interaction during the start of the podrace. To give the effects artists an idea of where Watto would be, the production fitted Secombe with a wardrobe piece that birthed more trouble than anticipated. "They made me wear this hat with a metal rim so that I could be easily identifiable for the animators," the actor explained in an interview at MCM Comic Con Birmingham. "And the rim of it stuck Liam right in the bridge of the nose." The impact was enough to drop Neeson to the ground and make him bleed, which spiked Secombe's anxiety quite a bit. "First day of filming, and I disabled the leading actor!" he continued. "I thought, 'This is not a good look.'"
Thankfully, Neeson came out alright, and makeup was applied to cover the wound. Nevertheless, it remains an unforgettable moment for Secombe and likely would have received Watto's seal of approval.