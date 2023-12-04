Blue Bloods: Is A Different Actress Playing Eddie?

On November 20, CBS officially announced the cancellation of "Blue Bloods." The network's hit cop show will now end with the conclusion of Season 14, which will air in two distinct parts. But just because the show is approaching its finale, that doesn't mean there's not still room for change. The list of cast members confirmed to return in "Blue Bloods" Season 14, for example, is extensive but not exhaustive, lacking names like Abigail Baker actor Abigail Hawk and Anthony Abetemarco actor Steve Schirripa.

Some viewers, then, may be wondering whether or not key actors just outside of its main cast are on their way back. Among these names is Vanessa Ray, who plays NYPD cop Eddie Marie Janko-Reagan. She's important to the series but not a core member of the Reagan family, so worrying about her departure might make sense on that level. Fortunately for fans of Eddie, she will still be played by her regular actor Vanessa Ray in the upcoming season.

Eddie debuts in "Blue Bloods" Season 4. Soon after her introduction she starts working alongside Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes). Their close professional partnership eventually blossoms into a romance and they end up marrying one another, hence her hyphenated surname. Ray has played Eddie this entire time for a total of more than 200 episodes, and CBS has already listed her as a member of Season 14's cast, so that number will soon grow even larger.