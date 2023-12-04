Blue Bloods: Is A Different Actress Playing Eddie?
On November 20, CBS officially announced the cancellation of "Blue Bloods." The network's hit cop show will now end with the conclusion of Season 14, which will air in two distinct parts. But just because the show is approaching its finale, that doesn't mean there's not still room for change. The list of cast members confirmed to return in "Blue Bloods" Season 14, for example, is extensive but not exhaustive, lacking names like Abigail Baker actor Abigail Hawk and Anthony Abetemarco actor Steve Schirripa.
Some viewers, then, may be wondering whether or not key actors just outside of its main cast are on their way back. Among these names is Vanessa Ray, who plays NYPD cop Eddie Marie Janko-Reagan. She's important to the series but not a core member of the Reagan family, so worrying about her departure might make sense on that level. Fortunately for fans of Eddie, she will still be played by her regular actor Vanessa Ray in the upcoming season.
Eddie debuts in "Blue Bloods" Season 4. Soon after her introduction she starts working alongside Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes). Their close professional partnership eventually blossoms into a romance and they end up marrying one another, hence her hyphenated surname. Ray has played Eddie this entire time for a total of more than 200 episodes, and CBS has already listed her as a member of Season 14's cast, so that number will soon grow even larger.
Vanessa Ray appears to be appreciative of her long-running Blue Bloods role
For just about as long as Vanessa Ray has played Eddie, she's publicly expressed enthusiasm for her "Blue Bloods" character. For example, in a 2021 interview with the film and pop culture blog The Nerds of Color, published around the time Season 11 was wrapping up, Ray shared that she was a fan of her character from the get-go. "I loved this role immediately," she said. "She was eager, messy, and flawed. I mean who wouldn't love Eddie? Although, I am a bit biased."
Ray has continued to express affection for her "Blue Bloods" part in the lead-up to Season 14. For instance, in a caption accompanying a post to her personal Instagram post about the show's renewal, she wrote, "Love to our cast and crew and incredible fans for making this show so spectacular."
It's not surprising, then, that Ray remains a part of the "Blue Bloods" team as the show approaches its series finale given just how much she seems to have enjoyed her role since her debut. Even if Eddie may seem to have changed or continues to change, fans can rest assured that she's still Ray's character at the end of the day.