Which Blue Bloods Cast Members Have Been Confirmed To Return In Season 14?
For the past 13 years, "Blue Bloods" has been one of the best-loved, and most consistently thrilling dramas on the air. And over that span, the series has developed one of the most fiercely devoted fanbases in all of television. While the series overarching narrative about the Reagan family continues to keep viewers hooked, it's safe to assume at this point that the series' all-star ensemble is what keeps them coming back from one week to the next.
The devotion of "Blue Bloods" fans to both the series, and its stars has remained surprisingly robust even more than a decade into its small screen run as well. Given the way they feel about the Reagan family, viewers will surely continue tuning in as long as CBS is airing the series. The good news for "Blue Bloods" fans is that the network continues to green-light new seasons of the show, with the network having recently renewed it for a 14th.
As much as fans are sure to celebrate that news, they'll be even happier to know that, according to the press release announcing the renewal, the new season will indeed return with the bulk of its primary cast. Yes, that includes screen legend Tom Selleck, along with Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.
Blue Bloods fans can likely expect to see a few other familiar faces next season as well
That list of confirmed cast Season 14 cast members for "Blue Bloods" is hardly a surprise, of course, as those actors pretty much make up the whole of the Reagan clan. And to be perfectly honest, those beloved Reagan family dinners would feel genuinely incomplete if even one of them were not a regular presence at the table. That fact is certainly not lost on CBS brass, which is likely why those particular names were offered them up as part of the renewal announcement.
Longtime fans might be quick to point out a couple of supporting player omissions in that Season 14 announcement, however, with names like Abigail Hawk, Dylan Walsh, Tony Terraciano, Steve Schirripa, and Gregory Jbara noticeably absent. The status of Sami Gayle is also very much unknown as the actor reprised her character Nicky Reagan for a surprise appearance in the Season 13 finale. As for the former list of "Blue Bloods" players, given their status among the living, it's a safe enough bet they'll all be back in some capacity for Season 14. And Gayle could possibly pop into and out of the Reagan family dinners at her own discretion.
Still, "Blue Bloods" fans will surely delight at the character's presence whenever Nicky appears back into town. For now at least, those fans will just have to wait for CBS and Paramount bosses to confirm which of those other supporting players will be joining the Reagans on screen when the new season debuts.