Which Blue Bloods Cast Members Have Been Confirmed To Return In Season 14?

For the past 13 years, "Blue Bloods" has been one of the best-loved, and most consistently thrilling dramas on the air. And over that span, the series has developed one of the most fiercely devoted fanbases in all of television. While the series overarching narrative about the Reagan family continues to keep viewers hooked, it's safe to assume at this point that the series' all-star ensemble is what keeps them coming back from one week to the next.

The devotion of "Blue Bloods" fans to both the series, and its stars has remained surprisingly robust even more than a decade into its small screen run as well. Given the way they feel about the Reagan family, viewers will surely continue tuning in as long as CBS is airing the series. The good news for "Blue Bloods" fans is that the network continues to green-light new seasons of the show, with the network having recently renewed it for a 14th.

As much as fans are sure to celebrate that news, they'll be even happier to know that, according to the press release announcing the renewal, the new season will indeed return with the bulk of its primary cast. Yes, that includes screen legend Tom Selleck, along with Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.