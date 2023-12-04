Mark Harmon Believes He Will Reprise This Classic Movie Role After His NCIS Exit
When Mark Harmon left behind "NCIS" and his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs during Season 19, it seemingly closed the book on his immensely popular TV character. However, it may not be the end, as Harmon has floated the idea of returning to "NCIS," partly because he misses working with that team. But beyond potentially helping to write another chapter of the popular procedural, there's another character he may be interested in revisiting.
During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host brought up recent talk of a potential sequel to "Freaky Friday," which starred Harmon as Ryan Volvo, the partner to Jamie Lee Curtis' Tess Coleman, and Harmon certainly seems to think a follow-up is inevitable. "Jamie's talking about it," Harmon said, "and you know Jamie ... I've known her since she was 15, and if she's talking about it, then it'll happen, because all things happen."
Curtis has more clout than ever to make "Freaky Friday 2" a reality ever since she won an Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and it would be ideal if a sequel brought back the original cast members, including Lohan and Harmon.
Lindsay Lohan seems open to a Freaky Friday sequel
Any development on "Freaky Friday 2" would still be in the early stages at this point. As such, it's unclear what the plot would be, including whether Tess and Anna (Lindsay Lohan) would be the ones switching bodies or if other characters would get in on the action. After all, there's the son of the family, Harry (Ryan Malgarini), so Ryan and Harry could change places, leading to an extravaganza of everyone being in the wrong body.
Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan still seem to be open to the idea of a sequel. In early November, Curtis uploaded a photo of her and her co-star to Instagram with a caption that heavily hints at another "Freaky Friday" in their future. "Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!"
Judging from the comments reacting to the photo, fans are ecstatic at the possibility of seeing more "Freaky Friday." And with Harmon done with "NCIS" (for the time being), he has time in his schedule to see Wango Tango perform one more time.