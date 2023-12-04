Mark Harmon Believes He Will Reprise This Classic Movie Role After His NCIS Exit

When Mark Harmon left behind "NCIS" and his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs during Season 19, it seemingly closed the book on his immensely popular TV character. However, it may not be the end, as Harmon has floated the idea of returning to "NCIS," partly because he misses working with that team. But beyond potentially helping to write another chapter of the popular procedural, there's another character he may be interested in revisiting.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host brought up recent talk of a potential sequel to "Freaky Friday," which starred Harmon as Ryan Volvo, the partner to Jamie Lee Curtis' Tess Coleman, and Harmon certainly seems to think a follow-up is inevitable. "Jamie's talking about it," Harmon said, "and you know Jamie ... I've known her since she was 15, and if she's talking about it, then it'll happen, because all things happen."

Curtis has more clout than ever to make "Freaky Friday 2" a reality ever since she won an Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and it would be ideal if a sequel brought back the original cast members, including Lohan and Harmon.