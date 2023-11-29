Sonic The Hedgehog 3 First Look Teases Shadow's Return
When you're taking on one of the most iconic speedsters in pop culture, wearing the correct footwear certainly seems like a step in the right direction. That looks to be the exact approach taken by Shadow the Hedgehog, the anti-hero of the SEGA video game franchise who is set to clash with the blue blur (Ben Schwartz) in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." Thanks to a post announcing the start of shooting the threequel, director Jeff Fowler gave us a close-up look at Shadow's footwear that perfectly aligns with the original iteration of the video game series. It marks the first look at the character after he was teased at the end of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
"Off and RUNNING," read the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the release date for the film as December 20, 2024. The third lap with Schwartz's iteration of Sonic might be switching to hard mode, though, given that Jim Carrey might not return as Dr. Robotnik after appearing in the two previous films. Will Sonic and his pals, Knuckles (Iris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaugnessy) have enough star power to keep the franchise going when they face off against this brand-new foe? There's certainly a chance, but it all depends on which star is set to voice the prickly new customer, which still hasn't been confirmed.
The success of Shadow's debut could mark a spin-off in the future
Factoring in the time taken between the start of filming and Idris Elba being confirmed as Knuckles for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," it might be safe to expect a name to be called out very soon for the next chapter in the franchise. Whoever it is, we can only hope they bring their A-game as the new villain on the block, taking over from a mustache-twirling and tightly wound (in the best way) Jim Carrey. Unlike Sonic's former adversary, Shadow has historically turned over to the side of good in the past, just like Knuckles, only with way more of an attitude. Should he succeed, there's no doubt that talk of a spin-off story could come into play just as it did with the original SEGA character.
By the time Sonic is on his third lap, his echidna ally will have appeared in his own spin-off series, "Knuckles," on Paramount+, which will star Kid Cudi. That series is an effort to expand the franchise, and Shadow could quickly board his own spin-off after the credits roll on "Sonic 3." Fingers crossed that Shadow has enough firepower to keep things going and that whoever brings him to life vocally is as perfect a pick as the rest of the "Sonic" cast, which has won over fans and box-office results for the past two films.