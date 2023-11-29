Sonic The Hedgehog 3 First Look Teases Shadow's Return

When you're taking on one of the most iconic speedsters in pop culture, wearing the correct footwear certainly seems like a step in the right direction. That looks to be the exact approach taken by Shadow the Hedgehog, the anti-hero of the SEGA video game franchise who is set to clash with the blue blur (Ben Schwartz) in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." Thanks to a post announcing the start of shooting the threequel, director Jeff Fowler gave us a close-up look at Shadow's footwear that perfectly aligns with the original iteration of the video game series. It marks the first look at the character after he was teased at the end of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

"Off and RUNNING," read the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the release date for the film as December 20, 2024. The third lap with Schwartz's iteration of Sonic might be switching to hard mode, though, given that Jim Carrey might not return as Dr. Robotnik after appearing in the two previous films. Will Sonic and his pals, Knuckles (Iris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaugnessy) have enough star power to keep the franchise going when they face off against this brand-new foe? There's certainly a chance, but it all depends on which star is set to voice the prickly new customer, which still hasn't been confirmed.