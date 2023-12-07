Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Suffered From A 'Horrible' Diet For Marvel Superhero Physique

Even though his character was the size of an ant at times, it didn't preclude Paul Rudd from getting buff to play Ant-Man. In an interview with the podcast "Off Menu," the Marvel Cinematic Universe star spilled the secret ingredients that were used to get him into fighting shape to play the diminutive superhero, who made his MCU debut in 2015's "Ant-Man."

Noting that his diet consisted of boring food that he ate over and over again, Rudd told the podcast, "When I was having to train for the 'Ant-Man' movie and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water. That's how horrible that diet was."

Of course, the first "Ant-Man" movie wasn't a one-and-done acting gig for Rudd. He also starred as Scott Lang in its sequels, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," in 2018 and 2023, respectively, as well as 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."