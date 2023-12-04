Marvel Gave Wolverine Superpowers So Strong, He Could Have Destroyed The Avengers

Wolverine is one of the deadliest heroes in the Marvel Universe, a man whose mutant powers, healing factor, and adamantium bones make him a near-unkillable force. However, Logan once received a major power upgrade, transforming him into an even stronger hero and making him a one-man Avengers team. He was ultimately chosen by his New Avengers teammates to take on their abilities in a quest to put down an extremely dangerous opponent. As a result, Wolverine took on one of his most powerful forms ever.

In "New Avengers" #5 (by Brian Michael Bendis, Stuart Immonen, Wade Von Grawbadger, Laura Martin, and Chris Eliopoulos), the titular superteam battled the former Sorcerer Supreme Agamotto, an ancient, potentially omnipotent wizard who possessed heroes and unleashed a demonic army in an effort to take the Eye of Agamotto to protect himself against the all-powerful protectors of Earth, the Vishanti. To stop him, Doctor Voodoo, who was Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme at the time, challenged Agamotto to a fight, with the winner keeping the Eye for themselves.

However, Voodoo didn't end up fighting, despite initially volunteering. Instead, the Avengers came up with an alternate plan, with Voodoo casting the Macoldine Spell of Binding, pooling all of the Avengers' abilities — including Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Ms. Marvel, and Daimon Hellstrom's — into one vessel. Wolverine volunteers to take on Agamotto and receives the powers of his fellow heroes, transforming him and giving him his Avengers allies' greatest strengths.