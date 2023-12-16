Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Finally Explains Iron Man's 'Underoos' Line

While 2021"s "Spider-Man: No Way Home" went to extensive efforts to honor every cinematic incarnation of the beloved Marvel hero, it is still a film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of the day. As a result, the movie makes its fair share of references to Tom Holland's past MCU appearances, including a cheeky joke calling back to his character's debut that didn't make it into the film.

On Instagram, "No Way Home" conceptual artist Josh Nizzi shared a piece showcasing some gag images of Spider-Man in his black and gold inside-out suit. Along with one that would have seen the suit revert to a baggy state similar to his costume in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," another sees the webhead don a pair of red "underoos" on the outside of his suit. MCU fans will immediately pick up on the reference to the scene in "Captain America: Civil War" where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) summons Spidey to join the airport fight by calling out "underoos."

Plenty of fans picked up on the callback with some such as @_hunter_042_ commenting, "Underoos would be hilarious" while @wyattcoe.design excitedly proclaimed, "I want those underoos!" User @official_chris_westergaard even compared the approach to other superheroes, stating, "Getting some Superman vibes with those red undies."