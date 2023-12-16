Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Finally Explains Iron Man's 'Underoos' Line
While 2021"s "Spider-Man: No Way Home" went to extensive efforts to honor every cinematic incarnation of the beloved Marvel hero, it is still a film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of the day. As a result, the movie makes its fair share of references to Tom Holland's past MCU appearances, including a cheeky joke calling back to his character's debut that didn't make it into the film.
On Instagram, "No Way Home" conceptual artist Josh Nizzi shared a piece showcasing some gag images of Spider-Man in his black and gold inside-out suit. Along with one that would have seen the suit revert to a baggy state similar to his costume in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," another sees the webhead don a pair of red "underoos" on the outside of his suit. MCU fans will immediately pick up on the reference to the scene in "Captain America: Civil War" where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) summons Spidey to join the airport fight by calling out "underoos."
Plenty of fans picked up on the callback with some such as @_hunter_042_ commenting, "Underoos would be hilarious" while @wyattcoe.design excitedly proclaimed, "I want those underoos!" User @official_chris_westergaard even compared the approach to other superheroes, stating, "Getting some Superman vibes with those red undies."
Other concept art shows more sinister possibilities for a black suited Spider-Man
Josh Nizzi's concept for Spider-Man's inside-out suit is sure to tickle the funny bone of fans as a playful throwback to the character's MCU introduction. But while the piece provides a light-hearted window into what could have been for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," another black-suited Spider-Man planned for the film had far darker implications that fans were sure to pick up on.
The book "Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Art of the Movie" reveals that, at one point during the development phase, the film would have seen its titular hero don his iconic black symbiote suit. Three iterations of the suit are showcased in the book, one with a red spider symbol, another with a white symbol, and another with a golden one. No matter the color, the suggestion remains the same — that Spider-Man would have had an encounter with the Venom symbiote.
It's easy to see why this concept was considered. With the inclusion of Tom Hardy's Venom in a mid-credits scene as well as Marvel and Sony's further push to connect their respective Spider-Man universes in recent years, it felt like only a matter of time before these worlds collide. With everything going on in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it probably wouldn't have been the best place to include this plotline, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the concept make a return in Marvel's fourth Spider-Man venture.