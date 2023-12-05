Iman Vellani Knows How Marvel Can Fix The MCU

Has superhero movie fatigue set in? Many seem to think so, especially when it comes to the output of Marvel Studios as of late. Many online suggest that Marvel is in shambles after some of its recent movies and Disney+ series have not been received so kindly. But Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel" and "The Marvels," thinks she knows what the studio can do to reignite widespread interest.

Not only is Vellani a highlight of "The Marvels," but she has earned a reputation for being a genuine Marvel fan. Speaking to The Direct, the actor offered a simple idea for getting the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track. "I think it's just about making the audience care about their characters," she said. "And I think they've established so many wonderful characters in the last phase of the MCU that it would be nice to see them all again and see them team up."

She added that Marvel has focused on making things "bigger and bigger and bigger" recently, especially as projects delve deeper into the multiverse. Phases 4 and 5 of the MCU have introduced more characters than ever, and Vellani thinks Marvel should capitalize on that. "There are so many new characters people want to like, start shipping people together and be like, 'Oh, seeing Kamala and like the Red Guardian together,'" she continued. "Like imagining all these pair-ups ... I think that would definitely pay off."