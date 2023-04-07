Simu Liu Hopes To Explore Shaun's Character More In Shang-Chi 2

Among many new characters introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Phase 4, few made a splash quite like Shang-Chi. With its title role played by MCU newcomer Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" pulled back the curtain on the infamous Ten Rings criminal organization in a movie that rounded out its cast with silver-screen martial arts legends Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh. And in the next installment, Liu hopes to drill down further on what makes his character tick.

Speaking to Collider in an interview published Friday, April 7, Liu noted the pressures that were involved in making a debut film for a character new to the MCU. "Generally," he said, "you're under the most pressure when something is unproven. There's really high stakes. I remember shooting the first movie and feeling like, 'Okay, we're essentially crafting this character, every single day.' The stakes could not be higher because it was a 100 bajillion dollar movie budget." Marvel invested $150 million into the first "Shang-Chi" movie, which is no small figure but ranks on the lower side for MCU budgets.

Liu promised that the sequel to his major studio debut will explore the deeper elements of his character, Shaun, without sacrificing any of the expertly executed martial arts action that defined "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

"We're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things," Liu said. "We'll deliver all the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him."

In a previous interview, Liu mentioned wanting to explore what Shaun does with his newfound power. The first film concluded with him in possession of the titular ten rings.