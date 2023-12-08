Star Wars: Ahsoka Creator Defends One Divisive Baylan Skoll Scene

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) proved to be one of the most intriguing and popular characters on "Ahsoka," for good reason. Stevenson played the role to perfection; Baylan is shrouded in intrigue and mystery and fights with a masterful controlled aggression. He goes from a dark Jedi to a Force-user wandering the planet Peridea without a purpose by the time the series concludes. When he's last seen, he's standing atop statues resembling the Mortis gods, omnipotent Force-users known as the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, looking ahead to an uncertain future. Surprisingly, this moment has sparked some debate.

Seeing as the Mortis gods are fairly niche characters, only making substantial appearances in a handful of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" episodes, debate and speculation has arisen regarding their potential prominence in the future. Those who haven't seen "The Clone Wars" might be in the dark regarding their importance, thus making Baylan's story a bit difficult to grasp going forward. However, "Ahsoka" creator Dave Filoni doesn't believe a lack of understanding is an issue. He told Entertainment Weekly, "For me, that's okay as long as you understand that those are monolithic figures, and it means something. That's the power of that image...The question you're supposed to ask is: What does that mean?"

In Filoni's mind, being unfamiliar with the Mortis gods upon watching "Ahsoka" isn't a bad thing. If anything, it contributes to a more traditional "Star Wars" viewing experience.