Whatever Happened To Nature's Wild Berry After Shark Tank?

Season 14, Episode 21 of "Shark Tank" saw business partners Juliano Bonanni and Hank Watt pitch their product Nature's Wild Berry, which makes sour, fermented, tart, or pickled food taste sweet. Bonanni and Watt brought their berries to the Sharks seeking an $80,000 investment in exchange for a 15% stake in the company.

The pitch opens with a bit of theater as Watt takes a bite straight out of a lemon. However, instead of the expected sour flavor, Watt claims that the fruit tastes like candy, all because of Nature's Wild Berry. Bonanni similarly takes a large swig of apple cider vinegar, saying that the freeze-dried berries made the liquid taste like apple juice.

Marketed as a "miracle" food, Watt attributes the use of the berries to his 80-pound weight loss. Watts was nearly 240 pounds, at risk for diabetes, and was a self-described "emotional eater." At the time, Bonanni, a chef, was testing recipes with the berries, known as Ledidi Berries, and discovered that they made healthy foods taste sweet.

The company advertises the berries as a healthy alternative to sugar, as well as those living with type-2 diabetes. Some have also suggested the berries can be used by those undergoing chemotherapy, as the berries can improve the metallic taste often left in a patient's mouth from the treatment.

What's the trick behind these "miracle" berries? The answer is glycoprotein, which turns sour, acidic flavors sweet.