Euphoria Season 2's Most Controversial Scene Was Almost Even More Cringe-Worthy

According to star Dominic Fike, this unpopular, cringe-inducing scene from Season 2 of "Euphoria" was almost a lot, lot worse.

We know what you're thinking — when it comes to cringey scenes on "Euphoria," there are plenty to choose from, whether Sydney Sweeney's Cassie is puking on herself in a hot tub or Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) is peeing on the floor in front of his confused family. (Yes, a lot of these moments involve untoward bodily functions.) That's not the one Fike is talking about, though. He's referencing the scene in the Season 2 finale, "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name," where his character Elliot plays a song for Zendaya's lead character, Rue.

"You know that scene that everybody f***ing made f***ing fun of me for?" Fike said while speaking to Nardwuar the Human Serviette, a Canadian journalist. "That was supposed to be me playing a trumpet, so imagine that."

The scene in question feels seriously out of place in the finale; the song goes on for an interminably long time while Zendaya just sits there, which left fans ... baffled, to say the least. Still, it's fascinating to know that it actually could have been worse.