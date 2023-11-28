Napoleon Vanquished This Thanksgiving's Box Office - Here's Why

Deadline has reported that Ridley Scott's epic biopic "Napoleon" has brought in just shy of $79 million across the international entertainment market over its lengthy opening "weekend." The Hollywood Reporter added that $32.5 of that total came from domestic revenue rolling in from the holiday week — including a healthy $20.4 million over the weekend alone. $46.3 million of that overall total came from the global market.

It may not feel like a huge haul in an era defined by blockbuster opening weekends for superhero flicks and childhood toy franchises, but the results revealed an above-expected demand for the Little Corporal both in the United States and across the world. Most of the Asian markets are still waiting for the release, too, so there are likely more good times ahead for the teams at Apple TV+ and Sony, which produced and distributed the film, respectively. According to Deadline, the release is crushing the opening weekend results of recent comparable films. For example, as of this writing, Scott's French-infused project was performing 86% higher than the 2022 biopic "Elvis" at this point in the release cycle.

While there is always a smorgasbord of elements that decide whether a film does well or not at the box office, there are a few major factors that are clearly contributing to the initial success of "Napoleon." Let's run through some of the biggest reasons that led to its domination of the Thanksgiving box office.