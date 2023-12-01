What Happens To Danny Huston's Dan Jenkins On Yellowstone?

A heck of a lot has happened over the course of "Yellowstone" thus far, and as fans wait for the concluding episodes of creator Taylor Sheridan's popular series, they'll likely also be looking back over the course of the series and recalling how things became so dire and desperate for many of its central characters.

Of course, fans will also be thinking about the characters who have died or left "Yellowstone" during its five-season run. While there have been plenty — the series isn't shy about killing off central or supporting characters — one of the most notable was land developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), a regular antagonist of the show's first two seasons.

A businessman intent on turning John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Ranch into a sprawling urban development, including a casino and hotel, Dan was at odds with John for much of his time on the show. However, that all came to an end when he was shot dead on his front porch in the Season 2 finale. Still sticking fervently to his guns even in death, his last words were, "I have every right to be here. This is America."