Are The Hunger Games Stars Jennifer Lawrence & Rachel Zegler Friends In Real Life?

Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler have been getting friendly as of late, thanks to the fact that they've both appeared in the "Hunger Games" franchise.

Speaking with People Magazine at the London premiere of the franchise prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," Zegler — who leads the film as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird — said that she's been building a connection with the Oscar winner thanks to a lot of friends they have in common. "I had already filmed it when I had met her and we really just were able to bond over the fact that we know so many of the same people," Zegler revealed.

Those mutual friends include Francis Lawrence, who directed all but one of the original "Hunger Games" films as well as "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," as well as Lawrence's co-star in her 2023 romantic comedy "No Hard Feelings." "One of my good friends is Andrew Barth Feldman, who she just did 'No Hard Feelings' with and, obviously, Francis Lawrence is obsessed with her," Zegler said. "Everyone who worked on our movies came over from the original trilogy to work on ours."