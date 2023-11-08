The Curse Of Oak Island's Mysterious Sir William Phips, Explained

"The Curse of Oak Island" Season 11 is finally here, and fans of the long-running series are as eager as ever to dive back in. Throughout the season premiere, many familiar names and concepts are eased back into viewers' minds, perhaps none more prominently than Sir William Phips, the first governor of the Province of Massachusetts Bay.

A divisive figure in the 17th-century United Colonies, Phips was party to a number of recognizable historical events, including the Salem witch trials and — through one fashion or another — supposedly the creation of the Oak Island Money Pit. Avid watchers of the History series are sure to remember some aspects of Phips' alleged connection to the Nova Scotian bounty, but the entire theory of his potential involvement is likely stranger than even they can recall. And if the Season 11 premiere is any indication, his posthumous role in the Laginas' decade-long treasure hunt will only grow from here.