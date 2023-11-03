Frasier Confirmed Whether Niles Is Dead
Fans of high-brow humor rejoiced when it was announced "Frasier" would receive a revival series on Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer is back as the titular character, who has moved to Boston from Seattle to be closer to his son who's now a firefighter. However, it wasn't all good news, as it also came to light that David Hyde Pierce would not reprise the part of Frasier's brother, Niles, citing his desire not to repeat the same old roles. However, Niles is still an integral component of this universe, so it only makes sense for the reboot to address what happened to him and whether he's even alive.
"Frasier" viewers can rest easy. Niles is still alive, so the chance of at least a cameo materializing in the new show is still on the table. However, fans would be forgiven for wondering if Niles bit the dust at some point because the reboot has kept mum on what exactly went down between him and Frasier. The new season contains a moment when Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) mentions a sibling rivalry and then the camera draws focus to Frasier. This could hint the two simply aren't on speaking terms, which would explain why Niles isn't around and why Frasier doesn't talk about him much.
But seeing how Frasier spends time with Niles' son, David (Anders Keith), and David hasn't mentioned anything about his father passing away, it's safe to say Niles is out there somewhere.
Is it more tragic for Frasier and Niles not to be close to one another?
Given his status as a beloved sitcom character, it makes sense they wouldn't kill off Niles in the new "Frasier" series. While David Hyde Pierce may not want to make a habit of returning to old roles, he may be up for a small appearance down the line. After all, the original "Frasier" run lasted for 11 seasons, so hopefully, the revival will stick around for a while. However, in the universe of the show, it's kind of sad to think that Frasier and Niles are no longer close.
If Niles had died on "Frasier," the characters could have moved on, but as it stands, there's a David Hyde Pierce-shaped hole missing. And now that Frasier is spending time with Niles' son, David, it's even weirder if he never comes around. The two could remain estranged within the series if Pierce is adamantly against ever returning, which would be a sad end for the brothers. And it sort of shows how Frasier can never make any familial relationships last. The revival sees him move to Boston, mostly so that he can reconnect with his own son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Frasier never had a chance to get close to him before, and it may have come at the expense of his relationship with his brother taking a turn for the worse.
It would be incredibly cathartic for fans to see Niles again on "Frasier." The show could address why things may have turned frosty between them and even see them reconcile. Niles doesn't have to move to Boston with everyone, but just one episode of Frasier and Niles hugging and joking around would be delightful.