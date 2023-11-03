Frasier Confirmed Whether Niles Is Dead

Fans of high-brow humor rejoiced when it was announced "Frasier" would receive a revival series on Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer is back as the titular character, who has moved to Boston from Seattle to be closer to his son who's now a firefighter. However, it wasn't all good news, as it also came to light that David Hyde Pierce would not reprise the part of Frasier's brother, Niles, citing his desire not to repeat the same old roles. However, Niles is still an integral component of this universe, so it only makes sense for the reboot to address what happened to him and whether he's even alive.

"Frasier" viewers can rest easy. Niles is still alive, so the chance of at least a cameo materializing in the new show is still on the table. However, fans would be forgiven for wondering if Niles bit the dust at some point because the reboot has kept mum on what exactly went down between him and Frasier. The new season contains a moment when Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) mentions a sibling rivalry and then the camera draws focus to Frasier. This could hint the two simply aren't on speaking terms, which would explain why Niles isn't around and why Frasier doesn't talk about him much.

But seeing how Frasier spends time with Niles' son, David (Anders Keith), and David hasn't mentioned anything about his father passing away, it's safe to say Niles is out there somewhere.