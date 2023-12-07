Sony's Napoleon TikTok Ad Is The Weirdest Thing You'll See Today

Sony's "Napoleon" TikTok ad will leave viewers scratching their heads. After months of anticipation, Ridley Scott's biopic on the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte has finally graced cinemas. Starring the Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, "Napoleon" is taking a curious approach to its marketing. It's no secret that, as a historical figure, Napoleon has become a fascination for many, especially online. Take to social media, and it's difficult to not spot memes about the Frenchman, with many users likening themselves to Napoleon. Part of the "he's just like me fr" meme subculture, Napoleon continues to be a polarizing historical figure, and Sony's viral ad for his biopic strategically doubles down on this.

Over on TikTok, Sony Pictures has debuted a hilarious and weird ad promoting "Napoleon." The ad starts off with a shot of Phoenix's Napoleon bantering in a jovial, comical state, with a text voiceover saying, "When I make a joke about myself." Napoleon's having fun and laughing, implying that he's self-aware and doesn't mind a few digs at himself in order to make others laugh. We then cut to a shot of an audience laughing, with the voiceover saying, "When someone else makes the same joke," with a dejected Napoleon looking angry. The ad ends with Napoleon yelling, "You have violated the Constitution."

The strange ad is playing up how insecure the leader is, blending his self-doubt with contemporary meme culture. Honestly, it's a perfect ad that capitalizes on how popular Napoleon is online while still effectively promoting the picture.