How Powerful Is Marvel's Death?

Death is one of the oldest cosmic beings in Marvel Comics and as threatening a force as the name implies. Having come into existence during the Big Bang, the abstract entity has since served as the guardian of mortality throughout the universe. Simply put, Death — usually personified as Lady Death or Mistress Death — is responsible for ensuring all life eventually ends.

As such, Death can control the cycles of life and death across the entire galaxy. On a whim, she is able to kill on a cosmic scale or even resurrect if she changes her mind. Since her debut in 1973, Death has been portrayed as seemingly immortal, omniscient, and omnipotent. It's her responsibility to maintain a balance in the universe, and she will continue to exist as long as life in the universe does. Life can't exist without death, and it falls on her to keep that equilibrium in place.

But despite the inherently fatal nature of the character and the terrifying amount of power she possesses, Death isn't necessarily a Marvel villain. But it's not just her control over mortality that gives her power.