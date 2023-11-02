Is Marvel's Death A Villain? It's Complicated

Beyond street-level characters like Spider-Man and Kingpin, as well as space-faring ones such as Star-Lord and Nova, the Marvel Universe is packed with immensely powerful beings. Characters like the planet-devouring Galactus and the multiverse-overseeing Beyonders stand head and shoulders above some of the strongest, smartest, and most magical Marvel creations. Within this elite class is none other than Death, often called Lady Death, who is the living personification of death itself and is commonly referred to as a villain. However, if you look at Death's place in the Marvel Universe, it becomes clear that this descriptor isn't quite accurate.

Death's print debut comes in the pages of "Marvel Mystery Comics" #10, with subsequent stories revealing more about her. She's the sibling and rival of Eternity, who is the living embodiment of time, and has existed in some form since the beginning of the entire universe. As the physical representation of death, her existence is necessary to maintain balance in the cosmos. For there to be life, there must be death, so it's not quite fair to call her a full-on villain. Rather, she's a neutral presence who carries a negative reputation due largely to her dark nature.

At the same time, it's impossible to ignore that she's done some incredibly villainous things in her time.