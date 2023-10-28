Godzilla Minus One Release Date, Cast, Director, Trailer, And More Details

As Godzilla's 70th anniversary approaches, it seems like we're getting more kaiju content than ever before. But while upcoming American productions such as "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" are sure to get fans hyped, it is "Godzilla Minus One" that is perhaps the most intriguing. The upcoming standalone entry not only brings the king of the monsters back to his Japanese homeland, but also seems to be returning the franchise to its horrifying and allegorical origins.

Since 2014's "Godzilla" brought the famous Toho kaiju out of a decade-long hiatus, the king of the monsters has been more prevalent in the mainstream than ever before, with Japanese and American projects being produced concurrently for the first time. But while many of the films under Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse saga have been made as crowd-pleasing blockbusters, a few standalone releases have aimed to use Godzilla as a metaphor for contemporary topics, with the most notable being 2016's satirically-fueled and critically-lauded "Shin Godzilla."

Upon first glance, "Godzilla Minus One" may not appear to have the bells and whistles of other recent entries, but there's more here than meets the eye. With its unique premise and a passionate team in front of and behind the camera, "Minus One" is shaping up to be another richly thematic and stand-out installment in the nearly 40-film franchise.