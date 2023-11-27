The Twilight Director Has A Wild Remake Idea: Vampires... In Space?
It's been 15 years since the first Twilight movie came out, launching a new franchise to dominate the cinematic landscape. And in the current pop culture cycle of rebooting everything, the series is due for a revival any day now. There's already word of a Twilight TV series being in the works, although numerous details remain up in the air. However, Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first film in the series, has thoughts on what it should be about.
The filmmaker appeared on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast to discuss her film as well as the future of the franchise. When the topic of the TV show came up, Hardwicke offered some thoughts on how to differentiate it from the movies, "For me, it would be fun to do 'Twilight' in outer space. I would be ecstatic to do that, something totally different." The concept of vampires in space sells itself despite being a vast departure from the source material. But maybe Bella could move to Forks, Mars, and wind up in a monstrous love triangle there.
Hardwicke also admits she doesn't know the plan for the show, which may have seen delays due to the Writers Guild of America strike. It's fun to see the director still invested in the series so long after she brought it to the big screen, and hopefully, she can be involved in the show in some capacity.
Catherine Hardwicke also has ideas on who could play Edward and Bella in the Twilight TV show
Vampires in space may seem like a stretch, but there have been ideas in the past to deviate from the source material. When Catherine Hardwicke appeared on "The Big Hit Show" podcast in 2022, she revealed there was an early version that had Bella (Kristen Stewart) in an unusual environment, "The original script literally had Bella on jet skis being chased by the FBI. She was a star athlete. Nothing to do with the book." It sounds like Hardwicke may have changed her tune about wanting to do something vastly different.
On "Happy Sad Confused," Hardwicke also discussed who she would want to play Edward and Bella in this day and age. Host Josh Horowitz floated the idea of Jacob Elordi playing Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson's character from the films. Hardwicke fully supports that idea, praising Elordi's performance in "Saltburn." For Bella, she suggested Jenna Ortega of "Wednesday" fame take over for Stewart. The odds of them starring in the Twilight TV series are probably low. Their stars have risen tremendously over the last few years, and Ortega has another hit show she's working on with "Wednesday" Season 2.
Granted, Hardwicke may be onto something. Elordi and Ortega starring in Twilight set in space may be wild enough to break the internet. It might even make people who didn't watch the movies interested in the series. But expect more details on the Twilight show to come to light in the near future.