The Twilight Director Has A Wild Remake Idea: Vampires... In Space?

It's been 15 years since the first Twilight movie came out, launching a new franchise to dominate the cinematic landscape. And in the current pop culture cycle of rebooting everything, the series is due for a revival any day now. There's already word of a Twilight TV series being in the works, although numerous details remain up in the air. However, Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first film in the series, has thoughts on what it should be about.

The filmmaker appeared on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast to discuss her film as well as the future of the franchise. When the topic of the TV show came up, Hardwicke offered some thoughts on how to differentiate it from the movies, "For me, it would be fun to do 'Twilight' in outer space. I would be ecstatic to do that, something totally different." The concept of vampires in space sells itself despite being a vast departure from the source material. But maybe Bella could move to Forks, Mars, and wind up in a monstrous love triangle there.

Hardwicke also admits she doesn't know the plan for the show, which may have seen delays due to the Writers Guild of America strike. It's fun to see the director still invested in the series so long after she brought it to the big screen, and hopefully, she can be involved in the show in some capacity.