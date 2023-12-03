The Untold Truth Of The Dr Squatch Commercial Guy, James Schrader

Men's grooming company Dr. Squatch was founded in San Diego in 2013, offering organic soaps and shampoos with a rugged, outdoorsy bent. Part of a trend of direct-to-consumer online businesses that popped up in the 2010s like Warby Parker and Harry's, Dr. Squatch took a few years to find its footing in an industry dominated by giant conglomerates. But its fortunes changed for the better in 2018, when the company partnered with San Diego-based advertising agency Raindrop for a series of comedic YouTube commercials, offering Dr. Squatch as the soap of choice for "real men" — the kind who open pickle jars and let their daughter braid their hair. Thanks in part to the viral success of these videos, Dr. Squatch went from $3 million in sales to over $100 million in the space of three years. In 2021, the company took a giant leap forward by buying ad time during the Super Bowl and introducing themselves to a brand-new audience.

At the heart of Dr. Squatch's campaign is San Diego-based comedian James Schrader, who has served as its pitchman from the very beginning. With his shaggy beard, blonde mane, and intense blue eyes, he very much gives the impression of someone Dr. Squatch actually found in the California woods and just started filming. But in real life, Schrader is a seasoned standup with over a decade of experience on the road. He's also a writer, outdoorsman, father, and even former cheerleader. Let's learn a bit more about the face that snagged 100 million views.