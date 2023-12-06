The Marvels Star Confirms Monica Rambeau's Cut MCU Superhero Name

"The Marvels" does a lot to further cement Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) respective places within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, one thing the film doesn't do is give Monica an official, in-universe superhero alias. Indeed, Kamala tries several times to come up with a moniker for her increasingly powerful teammate but never lands on one before Monica is tragically left stranded in an alternate universe at the end of "The Marvels."

It turns out that there was, however, a version of the MCU film that ends with Monica receiving the alias "Photon" just moments before their cosmic separation. Vellani confirmed as much in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, revealing that the moment in question was cut because the creative team behind 'The Marvels" realized that it didn't organically fit. "It was a cool moment, but I think they took it out for a good reason," Vellani said. "It wouldn't make sense tonally if Monica is about to sacrifice herself and we're like, 'But your code name!'"

The fan-favorite actor added that she doesn't think "The Marvels" ultimately needs a scene where Kamala officially names her friend Photon because Monica basically becomes the superhero character before she sacrifices herself anyway. "You don't even need the words — she was Photon in that moment," Vellani argued. "And I don't think Captain Marvel was even called Captain Marvel in her own movie!"