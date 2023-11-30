Whatever Happened To Madison Riley From Grown Ups?

Fans will remember Dennis Dugan's 2010 comedy "Grown Ups" mostly for all the shenanigans that Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, and Rob Schneider partake in. However, the film boasts a formidable cast from top to bottom, including Madison Riley who portrays Jasmine Hilliard. In the film, the 21-year-old Jasmine plays a pivotal part in the story when her father Rob (Schneider) mistakenly believes his pal Marcus Higgins (Spade) slept with her and demands retribution.

While "Grown Ups" was about as warmly received as most Sandler films are (with only a 10% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Riley captures the attention along with Jamie Chung, who plays her in-story half-sister Amber. Chung took the experience from the high-profile movie and used it as a way to elevate her career to the next level, going on to appear in noteworthy productions such as "Sucker Punch," "The Gifted," and "Dexter: New Blood." Riley, on the other hand, seemingly disappeared from the public eye, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.

Fortunately, a fair amount of sleuthing uncovered all the important details. From guest-starring in "Two and a Half Men" to trying her hand at stand-up comedy and starting her own YouTube channel, here's what Madison Riley has been up to since she appeared in "Grown Ups."