Marvel Cut A Spider-Man Vs Doctor Strange Fight In A Very Different Movie Universe

A lot happens in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," so it comes as no surprise just how much didn't make its way into the movie that saw the three legendary wall-crawlers finally cross paths. One such alternate event we could've seen, according to concept designer Phil Saunders, was Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) battle across realities rather than having Tom Holland's webslinger beat him with geometry. As revealed in some very interesting concept art, there was a point when the two were going to fight across previous "Spider-Man" movies, beginning with Sam Raimi's original classic from 2002.

Posting the designs on Artstation, Saunders revealed, "One early idea for Spidey and Dr. Strange's chase through the multiverse was to have them battle over the source of the spell (in this early version the Book of Vishanti) through scenes from the previous movies." This would mean the MCU's Spidey and Stephen turning up at pivotal moments across Spider-Man's cinematic appearances, only a little off-kilter. "We were given a couple of days to play with that idea, taking screen caps from the movies and painting in Spidey and Doc. I liked the idea of taking the familiar shots and shifting the gravity and POV so that the characters would be in a completely different orientation than the action," he continued.