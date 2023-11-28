Saltburn Director Defends Barry Keoghan's Most Provocative Scene

Contains spoilers for "Saltburn"

If you've seen "Saltburn," you know which scene leaves audiences stunned about halfway through the film. Having been invited to spend time with his friend Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) at the family's wildly luxurious country home, Saltburn, Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) takes his psychosexual obsession with Felix to a new and unsettling level. The two are sharing a bathroom at the estate, complete with an enormous bathtub, and one night, Oliver watches through an ajar door while Felix pleasures himself in the bath. It's what happens after the bath, though, that's so strange. Oliver heads over to the nearly-drained tub and presses his face to the drain itself, drinking what Felix has left behind and immersing himself in the little bathwater that remains.

Speaking with People Magazine, writer-director Emerald Fennell said that the scene is meant to be sexy — and that she truly believes it is. "What I'm saying with that scene," Fennell said, "is I think that scene is the sexiest thing I've ever seen in my life ... And I'm saying that anyone else is safe to feel that."

Essentially, Fennell wanted to push audiences to feel something completely new and fascinating, even if it repulses them in some way. "Did you feel something you've never felt before in a movie?" Fennell asked her rhetorical viewers. "[I]f that's the case, then the movie is effective, and it's worked, and that's what we wanted to do."