Yellowstone: Is The Taylor Sheridan Series Based On A True Story?

Over the last five years, "Yellowstone" has blazed a Montana trail into the annals of television history. Despite Season 1 not being especially well-received by critics, fans continued to show up for the Paramount series, and today, it's one of the most popular shows on the small screen, with fans eagerly awaiting Season 5, Part 2.

While the saga of the Dutton clan and their attempts to hold onto their land is a fictional tale, "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan says that he did draw from real-life issues that plague every corner of America. However, he noted that the reason he chose the setting for the show was to make the encroachment of land developers feel that much more dramatic and urgent.

"These issues of land development, resource mismanagement, oppression, and extreme poverty and inequity in government — they exist here," he told The Los Angeles Times. "But when it happens in a small area, in a rural area ... because there's fewer people, the consequences seem much more acute. When you start seeing Costcos in a landscape of farms and ranches, it's much more dramatic than if they jam one in the San Fernando Valley."