Marvel Bringing Back A Morbius Star For Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 (Report)

Given just how much trouble the Marvel Cinematic Universe may or may not be in, it feels like the last thing on the franchise's to-do list is a new "Spider-Man" film. However compelling the end of Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) previous chapter, there hasn't been much mention of what kind of story he'll be swinging into next. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped the Spider-Sense of regular news scooper Daniel Richtman, who has caught wind that whatever "Spider-Man 4" will entail, it'll see Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture (Michael Keaton), last seen in the "Morbius" post-credits scene, making a return flight.

Unfortunately, there's no word on just how much Toomes may be spreading his wings in the installment. Should this appearance come to pass, the biggest job the project will have is explaining how he's even there in the first place, given that "Morbius" sees him move dimensions to encounter the Living Vampire. There's a chance, though, that if and when he does return to the MCU, it could involve some unused material from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and make an exception to the rule that sweeps over the whole world during our last encounter with the unfortunate web-slinger.