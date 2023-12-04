Movie Deaths That Were More Important Than You Think

Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky" movies were among the earliest of Hollywood's blockbuster franchises. However, 1985's "Rocky IV" wasn't particularly well-reviewed and critics thought the series was losing steam. But the films were still popular with audiences and "Rocky IV" was the fourth highest-grossing film of the year. This installment's legacy, however, has less to do with Rocky Balboa (Stallone) and more to do with his friend and fellow boxer, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

When Creed faces off against Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), he makes Rocky promise that he won't throw in the towel no matter how formidable and unrelenting Drago is. As Creed takes what looks to be a fatal beating, a conflicted Rocky holds true to his word. However, Creed dies at the hands of Drago, whose complete lack of remorse compels the Italian Stallion to avenge his friend in a bout of his own.

Creed's loss has personal and patriotic ramifications — with the clash of titans pitting America against Russia — and it's one of the most memorable movie deaths. Mid-movie major character deaths are rare and can throw audiences for a loop, but what sets Creed's death apart is how it inspired an entirely new trilogy of films 30 years later. 2015's "Creed" introduces us to Apollo's son, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), and his father's passing and the idea of creating his own legacy play a significant part in his motivation to fight.