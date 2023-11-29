Barbie: The Reason Matt Bomer Turned Down The Role Of Ken

Barbie the doll broke barriers when she came onto the toy scene in March, 1959, and "Barbie" the movie broke records when it was released in July, 2023. Taking home $1.4 billion dollars in box office profits, "Barbie" is the first female-directed movie to find itself on the list of the top 20 highest grossing domestic films. Appreciated by both critics and audiences, it would seem the only people with any regrets about the film are the actors who weren't able to be a part of it.

Matt Bomer recently shared with Vanity Fair that he was in contention for a role as one of the film's many Ken variations. Bomer shared his audition process, saying "I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens — and I dressed differently for all of them. I recorded the lines of the other person's dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond." Bomer discussed joining the film's cast with director Greta Gerwig, but chose to turn down the job due to the intense filming schedule and not wanting to take so much time away from his family.

The "White Collar" star wasn't the only well-known television star eager to play a part in the year's biggest hit. "Barbie" had everyone across the industry hyped and ready.