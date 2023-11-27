Justice League: Crisis Trailer - What On Infinite Earths Is Going On?

The upcoming animated "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" is kind of a big deal. So big, in fact, that the trailer reveals the story will unfold over no less than three movies. For fans who are familiar with the event, the trilogy decision may not come as a surprise. The story is as huge as they come, as the previous adaptation — The CW's Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover — readily shows.

But what, exactly, is the story about? With its short clips of various heroes either looking worried or striking dynamic poses, the trailer offers precious few clues. What's more, it also features several characters who are far more difficult to figure out than the titular team's usual allies and foes, including two different Supermen, for some reason. What's all that about?

As it happens, all of this and more is only to be expected when it comes to an adaptation of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the 1985 comic book storyline that effectively rebooted the entire DC Comics universe at the time, and affected some of its best-known characters in profound ways. Since the movie trilogy is co-written by Marv Wolfman — the writer of the original comic book event — there's every chance to believe that the story won't stray too far from the source material. With this in mind, let's take a quick crash course on this huge event.