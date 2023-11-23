Who Narrates The Justice League: Crisis Trailer And Why Is He Important?

DC's "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" animated movie now has a teaser trailer, and as befits the multiversal subject matter, fans aren't getting just one film — they're getting an entire trilogy. This latest adaptation of the classic DC crossover event will arrive in 2024. If the teaser clip is any indication, viewers can expect a massive high-stakes story where the fate of countless universes is at risk.

Most of the superheroes in the teaser are familiar Justice League-adjacent faces, but the guy narrating the clip might not ring a bell if you're unfamiliar with the source material. This large man rocking a cool headpiece and bass player mutton chops is Mar Novu, aka the Monitor (Jonathan Adams). As the teaser implies, he's the person who gathers all the heroes together to deal with the impending conflict, and as a powerful cosmic entity, he's dedicated himself to protecting the universe.

Unfortunately, saving the universe is rarely easy — especially when the threat is coming from Mar Novu's own antimatter "twin," the Anti-Monitor (Adams). This character doesn't show up in the trailer, but the two tend to go hand in hand, so the Monitor's presence essentially confirms that the Anti-Monitor is in the trilogy, as well. Let's take a closer look at the powerful pair and their importance in the narrative.