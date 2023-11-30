Wonder Woman: DCU Fans Can't Unsee Melissa Barrera As The Best Gal Gadot Replacement

Melissa Barrera might've been cut from "Scream 7," but that hasn't stopped fans from suggesting how she can fill up the time she would've spent running from Ghostface. No sooner were reports out that she had been let go from the project than was fan-casting underway to give her gold bracelets and a matching tiara as the next Wonder Woman of the all-new DCU, replacing Gal Gadot.

Already a perfect pick for the role on Reddit threads and YouTube comments months before her recent departure, a post from @RenGeekness caught over 3,000 likes backing the idea that she could have what's needed to be the adventurous Amazon. "Somebody tell James Gunn: Melissa Barrera has open schedule to play WONDER WOMAN," read the post on X, with other users giving their own opinions on the matter, as well.

@M0NK3Y_G1RL had the same idea writing, "Melissa Barrera one thing they can not take from you is you will always be the best Wonder Woman fancast". At the same time, @swiftprescott demanded, "I need Melissa Barrera as Wonder Woman or Donna Troy [aka Wonder Girl] like yesterday." While it's interesting to see just how much fans flocked to the idea of Barrera taking a trip to Themyscira, it's territory that the star has revealed in the past to be not massively keen to make just yet. There's also the important issue of whether or not Wonder Woman has a place in James Gunn's DCU.