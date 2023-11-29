Tim Burton Responds To A Nightmare Before Christmas Sequel: 'Where's My Shotgun?'

While there is a long-running tradition of classic Christmas movies that goes back for decades, the passing years have proven that there's always room for more. With its delightfully macabre take on the biggest holiday of the year, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was an unlikely hit upon its initial release, and has only grown more beloved in the 30 years since.

Yes, it's true; it's been three decades since the release of "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and we're sorry to remind you, once again, that you're getting old. Still, it's not all bad news. Tim Burton, who produced the movie and also wrote the story that eventually became the film, sat down with Empire to discuss the legacy of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and what he thinks about the possibility of a sequel. In fact, he was crystal clear on what he thought of the idea of a second "Nightmare Before Christmas" tale.

"I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won't sell to the big power plant that wants to take my land," Burton explained. "Get off of my land! You pesky little... You ain't getting this property! I don't care what you want to build on it," he went on jokingly. "You come on my property... Where's my shotgun?"