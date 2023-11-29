Invincible Declares Itself 'The Most Family-Friendly Cartoon In The Universe'
This post contains spoilers for the Invincible comics series.
"Invincible" may have the look of a family-friendly American animated series, but it's pretty clear by the end of the first episode of the Amazon Prime show that this one is going to get a whole lot grittier and nastier than its bright, colorful animation might suggest. However, that isn't stopping the official X (formerly Twitter) account from having a little bit of tongue-in-cheek fun with its fanbase.
Ahead of the release of the final episode of "Invincible" Season 2, Part 1, the X account dropped a picture poking fun at its release on Thanksgiving Day. Written in cartoonish italics across a "The Jetsons" style background, the post reads "The Most Family-Friendly Cartoon in The Universe."
By now, this is par for the course when it comes to the official X account for "Invincible." Like the account for its fellow subversive superhero series from Amazon Prime, "The Boys," the Robert Kirkman series regularly posts jokey memes and other goofy content that will often only play to you if you're a big fan of the show.
How family-friendly is Invincible exactly?
Of course, fans who have been watching "Invincible," or who are familiar with the comic book source material, will absolutely be in on the joke. The first season alone saw horrific occurrences like the massacre of every member of The Guardians of the Globe, on top of the brutality of Omni-Man (JK Simmons) nearly beating his super-powered son, Mark (Steven Yeun), to death.
None of that could top the series most horrific moment yet, however, in which Omni-Man held his son up as an encroaching subway train came along. As each and every person riding the train was splattered against the duo, the penchant for "Invincible" to go absolutely off the rails, so to speak, was well and truly written in blood.
Still, there are some genuinely heartfelt moments in the series. As fans of the comics know, Omni-Man and Invincible are eventually able to bury the hatchet to some degree and even begin working toward the same goal. With the spirit of the holidays often being about burying old grudges and trying to understand our family members, that has to count for something, right?
As for how closely fans can expect the Amazon Prime series to mirror this storyline from the "Invincible" comics, they'll just have to set aside their turkey and pumpkin pie long enough to watch the new episode and see for themselves.