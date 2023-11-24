Jamie Foxx Sued Over Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations

The sexual assault and battery lawsuit was filed with the New York State Supreme Court. Jamie Foxx's representative has stated that it's baseless and that the plaintiff has filed a similar complaint before.

"The alleged incident never happened," the statement reads. "In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action."

The lawsuit marks Foxx's first publicly known legal trouble since 2003, when the then 35-year-old actor and his sister started an altercation with the security staff guarding the entrance of a New Orleans casino (via CNN). For this, Foxx received two years' probation, a suspended jail sentence of six months, and a fine of $1,500 (via People).

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).