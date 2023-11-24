Jamie Foxx Sued Over Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations
Jamie Foxx has been sued by an unnamed woman for sexual assault and battery that allegedly took place in a New York City restaurant called Catch NYC in 2015, CNN reports. The plaintiff, who claims that Foxx forcibly groped her in a number of sexual ways, is seeking compensation for lasting physical, mental, and financial effects. She also alleges that the actor may have been under the influence during the incident and has sued various companies connected to the restaurant in addition to Foxx.
Foxx's people deny any wrongdoing on the actor's part, and Foxx himself has been keeping a relatively low profile after an unspecified health scare he says sent him "to hell and back" in April. While it's unlikely that he'll personally comment on the lawsuit at this stage of the legal proceedings, a statement from his representative has revealed his intentions to seek legal action against the plaintiff.
A statement reveals that Foxx intends to countersue
The sexual assault and battery lawsuit was filed with the New York State Supreme Court. Jamie Foxx's representative has stated that it's baseless and that the plaintiff has filed a similar complaint before.
"The alleged incident never happened," the statement reads. "In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action."
The lawsuit marks Foxx's first publicly known legal trouble since 2003, when the then 35-year-old actor and his sister started an altercation with the security staff guarding the entrance of a New Orleans casino (via CNN). For this, Foxx received two years' probation, a suspended jail sentence of six months, and a fine of $1,500 (via People).
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).