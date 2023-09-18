Who Plays Sheldon's Mom On The Big Bang Theory?

There is no denying that Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) wasn't shy about letting everyone know about his superior intellect every chance he got in "Big Bang" entries, but no matter how smart he claimed to be, there was one individual who could always help him with problems he was having trouble solving. Sheldon's mom showered her super-smart son with motherly love, down-to-earth wisdom, and hilarious antics in several episodes.

Throughout the Emmy-winning series' 12-season run, Mary Cooper made 14 appearances on "The Big Bang Theory" starting in Season 1, Episode 4 ("The Luminous Fish Effect"), and her final appearance came during Season 11, Episode 24 ("The Bow Tie Asymmetry"). Over that time, the born-again Christian from Texas made audiences laugh, driving Sheldon crazy with her no-nonsense demeanor and giving viewers a gut-busting glimpse into his origin story. The part of Mary eventually earned actor Laurie Metcalf one of her several Emmy nominations for her guest role on the CBS comedy. Casting her was a genius move, mostly because the Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner's most well-known works include "Roseanne," "The Conners," "Lady Bird," and "Toy Story" films, where she voices Andy's mother.

"The Big Bang Theory" was just another chance for Metcalf to display her talent for balancing humor and heart as Mary Cooper, and fans might not be aware she has a fascinating connection to one of the cast members in the show's spin-off.