Who Plays Sheldon's Mom On The Big Bang Theory?
There is no denying that Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) wasn't shy about letting everyone know about his superior intellect every chance he got in "Big Bang" entries, but no matter how smart he claimed to be, there was one individual who could always help him with problems he was having trouble solving. Sheldon's mom showered her super-smart son with motherly love, down-to-earth wisdom, and hilarious antics in several episodes.
Throughout the Emmy-winning series' 12-season run, Mary Cooper made 14 appearances on "The Big Bang Theory" starting in Season 1, Episode 4 ("The Luminous Fish Effect"), and her final appearance came during Season 11, Episode 24 ("The Bow Tie Asymmetry"). Over that time, the born-again Christian from Texas made audiences laugh, driving Sheldon crazy with her no-nonsense demeanor and giving viewers a gut-busting glimpse into his origin story. The part of Mary eventually earned actor Laurie Metcalf one of her several Emmy nominations for her guest role on the CBS comedy. Casting her was a genius move, mostly because the Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner's most well-known works include "Roseanne," "The Conners," "Lady Bird," and "Toy Story" films, where she voices Andy's mother.
"The Big Bang Theory" was just another chance for Metcalf to display her talent for balancing humor and heart as Mary Cooper, and fans might not be aware she has a fascinating connection to one of the cast members in the show's spin-off.
Laurie Metcalf's daughter plays Mary Cooper in Young Sheldon
When selecting Sheldon Cooper's mom for an offshoot series of the hit sitcom that follows the prodigy during his younger years, the spin-off's creators had to find somebody who could bring the same comedic charm and talent that Laurie Metcalf showcased in "The Big Bang Theory." Fortunately for the prequel series "Young Sheldon," Metcalf's real-life daughter, Zoe Perry, is also an experienced actor known for her work on "Scandal," and provided the perfect casting choice when it came time to choose a Mary Cooper for the late '80s and early '90s for obvious reasons she hasn't been shy about mentioning.
"I feel very lucky to be in this position," Perry told PeopleTV in an interview. "[My mom has] been very supportive the whole time and I guess what I can say about it is I have some things working for me on my side in terms of my voice and mannerisms that audiences might be familiar with are just weirdly enough at my disposal."
In addition to her unwavering support and attribute assets, Metcalf gave her daughter an edge to help her become young Sheldon's mother. "She gave me a wonderful tip. Before I went in to audition she said, 'Trust that the humor will be on the page,'" the spin-off star shared. That excellent advice ended up paying off as Perry has gone on to star in over 120 episodes of "Young Sheldon," earning a Critics Choice Award nomination in 2019.
The mother-daughter duo has found success playing Sheldon's mom in different eras, and it's safe to assume that the role of Mary Cooper is probably one of their favorite family traditions.