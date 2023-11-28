Why These Stars Decided To Go Full Frontal In Hollywood

2002's "Frida," a biopic about the life of famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, propelled Salma Hayek to mainstream status in Hollywood with an Oscar nomination. However, Hayek (who also produced the film) faced many hurdles in bringing the story of her idol to the big screen, many of which were the doing of the now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. In 2017, Hayek wrote an article for The New York Times that revealed how Weinstein bullied and sexually harassed her during the making of the film. She revealed how she had to repeatedly reject Weinstein's unwanted sexual advances. After enough rejections, Weinstein began to attack Hayek professionally by placing unreasonable production demands on her.

After five weeks of shooting, Weinstein threatened to pull the plug on the film unless Hayek filmed a full-frontal sex scene with a woman. Hayek ultimately agreed to shoot the scene for the sake of the film, but it caused her to have a nervous breakdown. "My body began to shake uncontrollably, my breath was short and I began to cry and cry, unable to stop, as if I were throwing up tears," she said. "Since those around me had no knowledge of my history of Harvey, they were very surprised by my struggle that morning. It was not because I would be naked with another woman. It was because I would be naked with her for Harvey Weinstein. But I could not tell them then."

