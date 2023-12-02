Ridley Scott Revealed Why He Turned Down Making Superhero Movies
It seems like every so often, a new movie director comes forward to rail against superhero films. Martin Scorsese has famously criticized Marvel movies, and now, Ridley Scott has joined the fight.
When discussing his movie "Napoleon" with Deadline, the topic of superheroes came up. When asked if he was ever asked to direct a comic book film, Scott responded, "Been offered, but just said, no, thank you. Not for me. I've done two or three superhero films. I think Sigourney Weaver's a superhero in 'Aliens.' I think Russell Crowe's a superhero in 'Gladiator.' And Harrison Ford is the super anti-hero in 'Blade Runner.' The difference is, the f***ing stories are better." Based on his words, Scott definitely seems not to think highly of the narratives being told by superhero movies at large.
However, Scott does have a soft spot for a select few, as he said, "I think there's a couple of pretty good [Batman movies], and that 'Superman' movie by Dick Donner captured the tradition of the comic strip. As we've enlarged upon our capabilities visually, I think funnily enough, everything gets less real and less real. And now it seemed to become an excuse for actors to make a lot of money on the side playing superheroes."
All of this is to say, don't expect Ridley Scott to be in contention to direct "Avengers: Secret Wars."
Ridley Scott is also thankful for Barbenheimer
The Deadline interview may have been centered around Ridley Scott's "Napoleon," but it also serves as a reflection of the director's thoughts on the entertainment industry as a whole. In addition to dissing superhero films by saying the stories usually aren't good, he also reflected on Barbenheimer, particularly how it was the shot in the arm the box office needed. He explained, "We had 'Barbie,' which felt more like a musical, and what's good about Chris [Nolan's] film is he takes such a grave subject and does it in an epic way, and he hopes for return. He got the return."
It makes sense for Ridley Scott to appreciate Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" as he has his own historical biopic with "Napoleon." One has to wonder if one of the "Batman" movies Scott mentioned liking is part of Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. He didn't specify, but given how Scott criticized how superhero movies lack good stories, one would assume he would have an appreciation for what Nolan accomplished with his "Batman" films that told more mature stories and weren't trying to be part of a grander universe.
Scott may not be inclined to jump into the Marvel or DC universes, but he's obviously not repelled by franchises at large. Following "Napoleon," he's working on "Gladiator 2," a sequel to the massive hit that was "Gladiator" — which Scott considered a superhero film on some level. However, Russell Crowe won't be in it, so without his "superhero," perhaps he'll view the follow-up differently.