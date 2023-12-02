Ridley Scott Revealed Why He Turned Down Making Superhero Movies

It seems like every so often, a new movie director comes forward to rail against superhero films. Martin Scorsese has famously criticized Marvel movies, and now, Ridley Scott has joined the fight.

When discussing his movie "Napoleon" with Deadline, the topic of superheroes came up. When asked if he was ever asked to direct a comic book film, Scott responded, "Been offered, but just said, no, thank you. Not for me. I've done two or three superhero films. I think Sigourney Weaver's a superhero in 'Aliens.' I think Russell Crowe's a superhero in 'Gladiator.' And Harrison Ford is the super anti-hero in 'Blade Runner.' The difference is, the f***ing stories are better." Based on his words, Scott definitely seems not to think highly of the narratives being told by superhero movies at large.

However, Scott does have a soft spot for a select few, as he said, "I think there's a couple of pretty good [Batman movies], and that 'Superman' movie by Dick Donner captured the tradition of the comic strip. As we've enlarged upon our capabilities visually, I think funnily enough, everything gets less real and less real. And now it seemed to become an excuse for actors to make a lot of money on the side playing superheroes."

All of this is to say, don't expect Ridley Scott to be in contention to direct "Avengers: Secret Wars."