Original Scripts That Would Have Ruined Great Movies

It is easy to assume that a great movie has always been a great movie, ever since the screenwriter first put a pen to the page or opened a document on their laptop. In reality, even the best movies have transformed between the original script to the final product, and more often than not, the first draft of a milestone was just as likely to be a hot mess as that of a cheapo B-movie. This is true even of films written by Oscar-winning screenwriters like Charlie Kaufman and talented filmmaking teams like the story artists at Pixar.

For instance, one beloved Pixar character wasn't nearly as endearing in his earliest form, while an iconic character from "Star Wars" originally had a very different look. You may also be surprised to learn the title we almost got for the movie "Beetlejuice." If any of these excellent films had stuck with their original scripts, they might have well been ruined and forgotten.

Below we have compiled the most outrageous early versions of classic movies, along with terrible first drafts of what would later become wonderful scripts — all of which we're lucky to have today.